Allogene's Stock Jumps After Blood Cancer Candidates Show Durable Response
- Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) has announced a fresh set of data from its AlloCAR T program in the lead-up to the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
- It includes data from Phase 1 ALPHA (ALLO-501) and ALPHA2 (ALLO-501A) trials in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic data from ALLO-647.
- The data from the ALLO-501 trial now at the April 19 cutoff did particularly well at the 6-month mark in large B-cell lymphoma.
- The percent of these patients remaining in complete response at six months following a single infusion was 29%, with 36% in large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) and 24% in follicular lymphoma (FL).
- Data reported following the data cutoff to May 12 indicate three LBCL patients remain in complete response (CR), and eight FL patients remain in CR, with the longest ongoing CRs at 15 months.
- Five treatment-emergent deaths without disease progression and one case of severe Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome were reported, with no dose-limiting toxicities. And the trial includes the use of ALLO-647 as part of the lymph-depletion regimen.
- The first cut of the data from the ALLO-501A study also highlighted positive results. In this study, patients who didn’t initially respond to ALLO-501A got a second infusion of cells.
- Phase 2 trial will start later this year.
- As of May 12, all of the CRs remain ongoing, with a median follow-up of 2.3 months. Of the eight patients treated in the consolidation cohorts across both ALPHA studies, the ORR was 75%, and CR rate was 63%, with four patients converting from a partial response at day 28 to a CR at day 56.
- Price Action: ALLO shares are up 7.1% at $30.48 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: blood cancerBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General