 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sweden, Denmark Pause Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Shot In Younger Individuals: What You Need To Know
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Sweden, Denmark Pause Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Shot In Younger Individuals: What You Need To Know
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock fell on the back of Sweden, pausing use of its COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reported citing reports of possible rare side effects such as myocarditis.
  • The Swedish health agency said that the country would stop using Moderna's shot for people born in 1991 and later.
  • The health agency said data pointed to increased myocarditis and pericarditis among vaccinated youths and young adults.
  • Related: EMA Says Heart Inflammation Likely Linked To mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines.
  • "The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," it said in a statement," adding the risk of being affected was very small.
  • The health agency now recommended the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) instead. 
  • The Swedish health agency said people aged 12-15 would only get the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine earlier this week. 
  • Related: Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Ok'd In Europe For Immunocompromised.
  • Denmark said that, while it used the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as its main option for people aged 12-17 years, it had decided to pause vaccination with Moderna shot to people below 18 according to a "precautionary principle."
  • "In the preliminary data ... there is a suspicion of an increased risk of heart inflammation when vaccinated with Moderna," the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.
  • Related: Is Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Shot Moving Closer To Authorization?
  • Price Action: MRNA stock is down 5.95% at $312.36 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA + BNTX)

Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Merck's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Could Be Game-Changer: BofA Analyst
NIH Director Francis Collins To Step Down By Year-End, Dismisses Rumors Linking Resignation And COVID-19 Origins Controversy
Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Ok'd In Europe For Immunocompromised
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BioNTech
Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Government News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com