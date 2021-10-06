Sweden, Denmark Pause Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Shot In Younger Individuals: What You Need To Know
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock fell on the back of Sweden, pausing use of its COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reported citing reports of possible rare side effects such as myocarditis.
- The Swedish health agency said that the country would stop using Moderna's shot for people born in 1991 and later.
- The health agency said data pointed to increased myocarditis and pericarditis among vaccinated youths and young adults.
- "The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," it said in a statement," adding the risk of being affected was very small.
- The health agency now recommended the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) instead.
- The Swedish health agency said people aged 12-15 would only get the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine earlier this week.
- Denmark said that, while it used the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as its main option for people aged 12-17 years, it had decided to pause vaccination with Moderna shot to people below 18 according to a "precautionary principle."
- "In the preliminary data ... there is a suspicion of an increased risk of heart inflammation when vaccinated with Moderna," the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.
- Price Action: MRNA stock is down 5.95% at $312.36 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
