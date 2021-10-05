Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Ok'd In Europe For Immunocompromised
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorized a third dose of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people.
- The approval comes for the booster given at least 28 days after the second dose to severely immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age or older.
