Vaxart Starts Recruitment In Mid-Stage COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Trial

- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) has begun recruiting subjects for its Phase 2 COVID-19 oral tablet vaccine clinical trial.
- Vaxart expects to begin dosing the first of 96 subjects, split between COVID-19 naïve and mRNA vaccinated subjects, later in October.
- The Phase 2 COVID-19 program will also include countries outside the U.S., starting with a trial in India that is expected to begin later in 2021.
- "We're very excited to start Phase II trials of our S-only vaccine candidate because, in our nonhuman primate studies, our S-only vaccine produced much higher serum antibody levels than the S+N construct did," said Dr. Sean Tucker, Vaxart's founder and Chief Scientific Officer.
