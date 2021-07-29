 Skip to main content

Vaxart Stock Shoots Higher After Its Oral Vaccine Boosts Immune Response In Previously Vaccinated Subject

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Vaxart Inc's (NASDAQ: VXRThas disclosed data from a 12-subject Phase 1b blinded study evaluating the ability of its oral norovirus vaccine to boost immunogenicity. 

  • Study participants were initially vaccinated with Vaxart's oral norovirus vaccine in late 2019 and were vaccinated again between February and April 2021.  
  • All seven previously immunized participants with the oral norovirus vaccine-elicited similar immune responses to norovirus as the five subjects who did not receive an initial oral vaccine dose.  
  • Serum antibody blocking titer 50, a surrogate neutralizing antibody measurement, increased in both previously vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects by similar amounts. 
  • Antibody secreting B cell responses to norovirus VP1 measured seven days post-boost were no different from those in subjects receiving the vaccine for the first time. 
  • Serum IgG and IgA antibody responses were significantly elevated 29 days post-boost immunization, with no difference in titer between vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects.
  • Price Action: VXRT shares are 5.06% at $8.63 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Image by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

