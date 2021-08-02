Vaxart Stock Is Trading Higher As FDA Clears Mid-Stage Trial For S-Only Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
- The FDA has signed off Vaxart Inc's (NASDAQ: VXRT) Investigational New Drug application for an S-only oral tablet SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate.
- "This is great news because it allows us to move forward with our first S-only vaccine construct," said Andrei Floroiu, Vaxart's Chief Executive Officer. "As we said at the end of the first quarter, we will explore multiple S-only constructs in clinical trials alongside the S+N construct that has already completed its Phase I trial."
- "This new clinical trial will allow us to compare the S-only and S+N vaccine candidates and put us in a position to decide which approach offers the best way forward for our COVID-19 vaccine development program, particularly in the face of emerging variant strains."
- The Phase 2 clinical trial with the S-only construct is expected to start in 2H of 2021.
- Price Action: VXRT shares are up 12% at $8.05 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
