Vaxart Stock Is Trading Higher As FDA Clears Mid-Stage Trial For S-Only Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 9:11am   Comments
  • The FDA has signed off Vaxart Inc's (NASDAQ: VXRT) Investigational New Drug application for an S-only oral tablet SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate.
  • "This is great news because it allows us to move forward with our first S-only vaccine construct," said Andrei Floroiu, Vaxart's Chief Executive Officer. "As we said at the end of the first quarter, we will explore multiple S-only constructs in clinical trials alongside the S+N construct that has already completed its Phase I trial."
  • "This new clinical trial will allow us to compare the S-only and S+N vaccine candidates and put us in a position to decide which approach offers the best way forward for our COVID-19 vaccine development program, particularly in the face of emerging variant strains."
  • The Phase 2 clinical trial with the S-only construct is expected to start in 2H of 2021.
  • Related: Vaxart's Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Can Potentially Trigger Immunity Against Variants.
  • Price Action: VXRT shares are up 12% at $8.05 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

