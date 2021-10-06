 Skip to main content

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Soars On License Option Pact With Pfizer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 8:25am   Comments
  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) has announced licensing option agreement with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) for capsids generated from Voyager's RNA-driven TRACER screening technology.
  • Related: Voyager CEO Resigns After Company Turns Back To Discovery-Stage
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will have the right to evaluate novel capsids selected for the central nervous system and cardiac tropisms from Voyager's TRACER platform and exercise options to license capsids for exclusive use in Pfizer's development of AAV gene therapies incorporating two undisclosed transgenes. 
  • These transgenes will be distinct from those planned for Voyager's internal pipeline. 
  • Voyager will retain global rights to all licensed capsids for use with other transgenes and all other applications of its TRACER technology.
  • Voyager will receive $30 million upfront and receive up to $20 million in exercise fees for two options.
  • In addition, Voyager will be eligible to earn up to $580 million in milestone payments.
  • Read Next: Voyager Therapeutics' Stock Jumps As FDA Lifts Clinical Hold For Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy.
  • Price Action: VYGR stock is up 48.6% at $3.67, and PFE stock is down 0.87% at $41.95 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

