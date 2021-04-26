Voyager Therapeutics' Stock Jumps As FDA Lifts Clinical Hold For Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy
- Today FDA has removed the clinical hold on one more gene therapy study, this time for Voyager Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: VYGR) investigational new drug application for VY-HTT01, a gene therapy candidate for Huntington's disease (HD).
- The agency has confirmed that the company may proceed with its planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
- The decision comes after a comprehensive review of the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls information previously submitted to the FDA.
- Voyager plans to initiate VYTAL, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VY-HTT01, this year.
- VYTAL Phase 1/2 trial is a dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VY-HTT01 in patients with early manifest Huntington's disease.
- Secondary endpoints include disease biomarkers and clinical outcome measures.
- VY-HTT01 is a gene therapy designed to reduce the expression of huntingtin, thereby altering disease progression.
- It includes adeno-associated virus capsid and a proprietary transgene that harnesses the canonical RNA interference pathway to knock down levels of HTT mRNA selectively.
- Earlier today, the FDA removed the clinical hold on uniQure NV's (NASDAQ: QURE) hemophilia B gene therapy program.
- Price Action: VYGR shares are moving 12.6% higher at $5.25 on the last check Monday.
