Voyager Therapeutics' Stock Jumps As FDA Lifts Clinical Hold For Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 9:32am   Comments
  • Today FDA has removed the clinical hold on one more gene therapy study, this time for Voyager Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: VYGR) investigational new drug application for VY-HTT01, a gene therapy candidate for Huntington's disease (HD).
  • The agency has confirmed that the company may proceed with its planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
  • The decision comes after a comprehensive review of the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls information previously submitted to the FDA.
  • Voyager plans to initiate VYTAL, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VY-HTT01, this year.
  • VYTAL Phase 1/2 trial is a dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VY-HTT01 in patients with early manifest Huntington's disease.
  • Secondary endpoints include disease biomarkers and clinical outcome measures.
  • VY-HTT01 is a gene therapy designed to reduce the expression of huntingtin, thereby altering disease progression.
  • It includes adeno-associated virus capsid and a proprietary transgene that harnesses the canonical RNA interference pathway to knock down levels of HTT mRNA selectively.
  • Earlier today, the FDA removed the clinical hold on uniQure NV's (NASDAQ: QURE) hemophilia B gene therapy program.
  • Price Action: VYGR shares are moving 12.6% higher at $5.25 on the last check Monday.

