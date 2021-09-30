Merck Seals Acceleron Pharma Deal For $180/Share: Highlights
- Putting all the speculations at bay, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has agreed to acquire Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) for $180 per share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $11.5 billion.
- Acceleron's lead therapeutic candidate, sotatercept, has a novel mechanism of action with the potential to improve short-term and/or long-term clinical outcomes in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
- Sotatercept is in Phase 3 trials as an add-on to the current standard of care for treating PAH.
- In addition to sotatercept, Acceleron's portfolio includes Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt), an erythroid maturation recombinant fusion protein approved for anemia in certain rare blood disorders.
- Reblozyl is being developed and commercialized through global collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY).
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.
- Price Action: XLRN stock is up 0.56% at $176.35, MRK shares are up 0.87% at $75.74 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
