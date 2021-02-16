Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol-Myers, Acceleron's Reblozyl Ok'd In Canada For MDS-Associated Anemia

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
Share:
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and its collaborating partner Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) have announced that Health Canada has approved Reblozyl (luspatercept for injection) to treat anemia in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients with ring sideroblasts.
  • It is a low-risk subtype of blood cancer in which red blood cells contain a ring of excess iron.
  • The approval is limited to those who require regular red blood cell transfusion and have failed an erythropoietin-based therapy.
  • The treatment received FDA approval in April last year for the same indication. In Europe, the med was approved in June last year.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are down 0.50% at $59.69, and XLRN shares are down 3.21% at $126.65 on last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + XLRN)

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead
Bristol-Myers, Sanofi Fined $834M In Hawaii Over Plavix: Bloomberg
Exelixis' Cabozantinib Shows Overall Objective Response Rates of 38% In Genitourinary Tumor Settings
Exelixis' Cabozantinib Data Shows Clinically Significant Benefit Versus Pfizer's Sutent, In A Type Of Kidney Cancer
Infinity Pharma Shows Encouraging Eganelisib/Nivolumab Combo Data In Urothelial Cancer Study
Molecular Templates Shares Jump On Research Pact With Bristol-Myers In Cancer Settings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AnemiaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com