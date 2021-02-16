Bristol-Myers, Acceleron's Reblozyl Ok'd In Canada For MDS-Associated Anemia
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and its collaborating partner Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) have announced that Health Canada has approved Reblozyl (luspatercept for injection) to treat anemia in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients with ring sideroblasts.
- It is a low-risk subtype of blood cancer in which red blood cells contain a ring of excess iron.
- The approval is limited to those who require regular red blood cell transfusion and have failed an erythropoietin-based therapy.
- The treatment received FDA approval in April last year for the same indication. In Europe, the med was approved in June last year.
