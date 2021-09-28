Merck Reportedly Lead Bidder In $11B Acceleron Buyout: WSJ
- The Wall Street Journal reported that Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is in advanced talks to acquire Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN), citing people familiar with the matter.
- The deal for Acceleron, which has a market value of around $11 billion, could be announced this week, assuming talks don't fall apart, the people said.
- The deal is supposedly Merck's biggest and represents a bet on respiratory and blood diseases treatments.
- A Bloomberg report on Friday said Acceleron was in talks to be acquired for $11 billion.
- Bloomberg had reported that several drugmakers, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY), which owns 11.5% of Acceleron's stock, were seen as potential suitors.
- Related Content: Acceleron In Advanced $11B Buyout Talks: Bloomberg.
- Reblozyl, a hematology product, is jointly co-promoted by Bristol and Acceleron. Bristol Myers has financial claims over Acceleron's products.
- For sotatercept, Acceleron is required to pay Bristol-Myers a royalty in the low-20% range of global net sales if the drug is approved and commercialized to treat PAH, according to Acceleron's 2020 annual report.
- Price Action: XLRN stock closed 6.69% higher at $178.87 on Monday, while MRK stock is down 0.15% at $73.25 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General