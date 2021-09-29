NIH-Backed US Study Of Mixed COVID-19 Vaccines Regime To Conclude Soon: CNBC
- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is close to concluding trials evaluating mix n match COVID-19 vaccines regime, reports CNBC.
- White House chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that safety and efficacy data on pairing a primary COVID-19 shot from one manufacturer with boosters from another could be available within the next two weeks.
- The NIH is close to completing trials that mixed boosters and initial doses from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Fauci said at a White House Covid briefing.
- Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized Pfizer’s booster for seniors and the medically vulnerable.
- Data on Johnson & Johnson’s mix-and-match study could be ready within a week, while Pfizer’s trial might be completed by mid-October.
- Moderna’s mix-and-match study data is already available, Fauci added.
- In May, interim data from the U.K. trial evaluating mixture of Oxford-AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) vaccine and Pfizer - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) showed some short-lived side effects.
- In July, the EU regulator also said to weigh mix-and-match booster COVID-19 shots.
- Most recently, the U.K. also said that it is preparing for a mixed COVID-19 booster program.
