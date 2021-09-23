Solid Biosciences Stock Gains After Duchenne Dystrophy Gene Therapy Data
- Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) reports 1.5-year functional data and patient-reported outcome measures in the ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase 1/2 trial of SGT-001.
- SGT-001 is a novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-mediated gene transfer therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
- The data will be presented today at the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress.
- The data demonstrated durable expression and function of microdystrophin protein after 12 to 24 months post-dosing.
- Related Content: Solid Bio's DMD Gene Therapy Shows Promising Early Data, No New Safety Concerns, But Fails To Cheer Investors.
- NSAA scores (measurement of functional motor abilities) showed minimal change compared with baseline and suggested benefit after treatment compared to trajectories typically observed in natural history data.
- Natural history analyses suggest that patients would usually exhibit a 4.5-point decline in NSAA over 1.5 years.
- In contrast, patients exhibited a mean decrease of 1.7 points from baseline and a mean difference of +2.8 points compared with natural history data.
- 6-Minute Walk Test (6MWT) distances were maintained 1.5 years post-dosing, while natural history analyses suggested a 63.5-meter decline.
- The mean increase in the 6MWT was 15.3 meters compared with baseline, and the mean difference compared with natural history data was +78.8 meters.
- The percent predicted FVC (lung function tests) continued to show stability or improvement, while natural history analyses suggest a decline of 7.5%.
- Patient-reported outcome measures showed meaningful, sustained improvements at 1.5 years compared with baseline.
- No new drug-related safety findings were reported.
- Price Action: SLDB stock is up 1% at $3.03 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General