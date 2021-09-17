British Study To Test Mixed COVID-19 Vaccine Regime In Kids: Reuters
- A British study will be launched to assess the mixed COVID-19 vaccine shots in children, Reuters reported.
- The study, called Com-COV3, will test different vaccine schedules in 360 volunteers aged 12 to 16 years, looking at the immune responses and milder side effects.
- Children aged 12-15 in Britain will be vaccinated from next week, while those aged 16-17 have been eligible for shots since August.
- Children will be offered a first dose of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) -BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine.
- But the officials have said that advice about second doses will be given later, while more data is gathered.
- Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) initially declined to recommend shots for all 12- to 15-year-olds, citing uncertainty over the long-term impact of myocarditis.
- "The concern here is about the risks of myocarditis, particularly with the second dose with Pfizer vaccine in young men," the trial's lead researcher, Matthew Snape of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told reporters.
- "This will provide the JCVI with information crucial to informing their advice about immunizing teenagers in the UK," he said.
- The trial will give all participants a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
- After eight weeks, either a second full dose or a half dose of the Pfizer shot, a full dose of Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) vaccine, or a half dose of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shot, will be used.
