UK Outlines COVID-19 Booster Shot Plan: What You Need To Know
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
  • The U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid outlined the government’s fall-winter plan to tackle the pandemic crisis, detailing a series of policies to avert the need for more lockdowns.
  • Also Read: UK Preps Up For 'Mix & Match' COVID-19 Booster Program: FT
  • His comments come shortly after British officials gave the nod to offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to vulnerable people and everyone aged over 50-years-old six months after their second dose.
  • The U.K.’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization recommended a booster from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine or a half-dose of a Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shot.
  • The National Health Service expects to begin next week. Separately, all children aged 12 to 15 in England will be offered one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.
  • CNBC reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to comment further on the country’s fall-winter Covid plan when he hosts a press conference from Downing Street later this afternoon.
  • The majority of the younger adults will only have received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose by late summer or early autumn. The benefits of booster vaccination in this group will be considered at a later time.
  • Read Next: Lancet Study Suggests Data Does Not Support The Need Of COVID-19 Boosters.
  • Price Action: BNTX stock is up 2.14% at $334.12, PFE shares are up 0.11% at $44.63, MRNA stock is up 1.49% at $425.90 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Government News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

