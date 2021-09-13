 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Leap Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher On Monday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Leap Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher On Monday?
  • Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock increased over 30% premarket as the investors are responding positively ahead of the Company’s presentation of new data from the first-line cohort of the DisTinGuish study.
  • The Phase 2a trial is evaluating Leap’s anti-Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, DKN-01, in combination with BeiGene Ltd’s (NASDAQ: BGNE) tislelizumab and chemotherapy in gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ).
  • Data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
  • Also Read: Leap Therapeutics Reveals Encouraging DKN-01 Data At Gynecologic Oncology Meet
  • In the primary efficacy analysis, including all patients who received a complete cycle of DKN-01 therapy, the overall response rate (ORR) was 68.2%, with 90% ORR in DKK1-high patients compared to a 56% ORR in DKK1-low patients.
  • In the overall intent to treat the population, including those patients who did not receive a full cycle of therapy, the ORR was 60%, with 75% ORR in DKK1-high patients compared to 56% ORR DKK1-low patients.
  • Price Action: LPTX shares are up 34.9% at $1.97 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LPTX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Sinks On Regulatory Setback, AnPac Issues Positive Preannouncement, European Nod For Myovant, HCW Biologics Debuts On Wall Street
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Join S&P 500 Index, Thumbs Down For FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Corvus Shelves COVID Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com