Leap Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher After Encouraging DKN-01 Data At Gynecologic Oncology Meet

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) has announced the presentation of clinical data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of DKN-01 as a monotherapy and in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced gynecological malignancies.

Leap presented the data at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer.

DKN-01 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to and blocks the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) activity, leading to the activation of the innate immune system in the tumor microenvironment and anti-tumor activity.

In the group of 22 epithelial endometrial cancer patients treated with DKN-01 monotherapy, patients with DKK1-high tumors (n=7) had greater ORR (14% vs. 0%), disease control rate (57% vs. 7%), and median progression-free survival (3.0 months vs. 1.8 months) compared to patients with DKK1-low tumors (n=15).

Additionally, seven patients did not have DKK1 expression results available, of whom one had a complete response (14%) and five (72%) had the best response of the stable disease.

In the group of 24 epithelial endometrial cancer patients treated with DKN-01 plus paclitaxel, DKK1-high patients (n=11) had improved median PFS (5.4 months vs. 1.8 months compared to DKK1-low patients (n=9). Four patients did not have DKK1 expression data available.

In the pooled group of 27 patients for whom DKK1 expression data was available, patients with DKK1-high tumors (n=14) had greater DCR (57% vs. 15%) and median PFS (4.1 months vs. 1.8 months than patients with DKK1-low tumors (n=13).

Additionally, seven patients who did not have DKK1 expression results available, of whom one (14%) had a complete response and five (72%) had the best response of the stable disease.

Price Action: LPTX shares gained 14.6% at $2.82 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.