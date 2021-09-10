 Skip to main content

Endo Shares Move Higher On Settlement Of New York State Opioid Cases
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 7:31am   Comments
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) has agreed to pay $50 million to resolve lawsuits by New York state and two of its largest counties related to the sale and marketing of opioids.
  • Endo said the settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by Endo or its subsidiaries.
  • The settlement severs Endo from an ongoing trial in lawsuits by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Suffolk and Nassau counties. 
  • The deal came after McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), AmerisourceBergen Corp (NYSE: ABC), Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said they would move forward with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving opioid cases against them.
  • Related Content: Opioid Settlement Of $26B Between Drug Companies, States.
  • In July, Endo agreed to pay $35 million to settle a lawsuit by Tennessee local governments.
  • Last month, Wall Street Journal reported that Endo engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.
  • Price Action: ENDP stock is up 15.20% at $2.42 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

