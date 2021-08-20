 Skip to main content

Why Endo International (ENDP) Stock Is Plunging On Friday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 2:36pm   Comments
Why Endo International ENDP Stock Is Plunging On Friday?
  • Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) came in crashing after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker had engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.
  • The report of a potential restructuring is only the latest of woes Endo has faced related to a flood of opioid-related lawsuits.
  • Endo hasn't confirmed that it hired a financial restructuring advisor. However, the Journal stated that Endo brought in Alvarez & Marsal to explore options for reducing its litigation-related liabilities and debt load of more than $8 billion.
  • The company and Alvarez didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
  • As of July, nearly 3,000 legal cases were pending against Endo from states, counties, cities, Native American tribes, and over 300 lawsuits from healthcare institutions.
  • Related: Opioid Settlement Of $26B Between Drug Companies, States.
  • Price Action: ENDP shares are down 35.7% at $2.29 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap Legal Movers

