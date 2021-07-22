Why Endo Shares Are Surging Higher Today

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company announced it has reached an agreement in principle to pay $35 million to settle an ongoing Opioid case in Tennessee.

Endo International is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a considerable presence in pain management, urology, orthopedics, endocrinology and bariatrics. It operates in four segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Some of Endo International's products include XIAFLEX, SUPPRELIN, PERCOCET, TESTOPEL, VASOSTRICT, ADRENALIN and APLISOL. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

Endo International has a 52-week high of $10.89 and a 52-week low of $2.71.