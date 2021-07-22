 Skip to main content

Why Endo Shares Are Surging Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company announced it has reached an agreement in principle to pay $35 million to settle an ongoing Opioid case in Tennessee.

Endo International is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a considerable presence in pain management, urology, orthopedics, endocrinology and bariatrics. It operates in four segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Some of Endo International's products include XIAFLEX, SUPPRELIN, PERCOCET, TESTOPEL, VASOSTRICT, ADRENALIN and APLISOL. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.

Endo International has a 52-week high of $10.89 and a 52-week low of $2.71.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

