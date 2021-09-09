 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi / Tremelimumab Combo Regime Shows Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Settings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 2:38pm   Comments
  • POSEIDON Phase 3 trial results showed AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab), tremelimumab, and chemotherapy, extended survival in lung cancer patients.
  • The combo therapy topped overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS), chemotherapy alone in 1st-line treatment of patients with Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • Patients treated with a short course of five cycles of tremelimumab over 16 weeks in addition to Imfinzi and chemo experienced a 23% reduction in the risk of death versus a range of chemotherapy.
  • Median OS was 14.0 months versus 11.7 months for chemotherapy. An estimated 33% of patients were alive at two years versus 22% for chemotherapy. 
  • The treatment combination also reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 28% compared to chemotherapy alone, with a median PFS of 6.2 months versus 4.8 months, respectively. 
  • The trial also tested a combination of Imfinzi plus chemotherapy, which, while showing a statistically significant improvement in PFS versus chemotherapy, failed to improve OS significantly.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.49% at $56.22 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

