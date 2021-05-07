AstraZeneca's Imfinzi, Tremelimumab Combo Boosts Overall Survival In Lung Cancer
- A combination of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab), tremelimumab, and chemotherapy has extended overall survival (OS) when used as a first-line treatment for stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- A final analysis of data from the POSEIDON Phase 3 study shows that the combination demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful OS benefit versus chemotherapy alone.
- The trial also tested a combination of Imfinzi plus chemotherapy, which, while showing a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus chemotherapy, failed to improve OS significantly.
- Each combination demonstrated an acceptable safety profile, and no new safety signals were identified.
- The data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting.
