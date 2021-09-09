Applied Therapeutics Stock Drops On Delayed NDA Submission For Its Lead Candidate
- Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) has reported initial biomarker data from the pediatric ACTION-Galactosemia Kids study and baseline analysis of the 47 children enrolled in the study.
- Related Content: FDA Fast Track Review For AT-007 In Rare Metabolic Disorder.
- Galactosemia is a condition in which the body cannot use (metabolize) the simple sugar galactose.
- Pharmacokinetic analysis of AT-007 plasma drug levels at day 30 revealed that dosing could be further optimized by adjusting dose based on weight rather than age.
- The Company expects to present additional biomarker data at the optimized drug levels. Due to the changes, the Company now plans to submit a US marketing application in Q4 of 2021, against Q3 of 2021.
- Biomarker results demonstrate a substantial reduction in plasma galactitol of approximately 35% after 30 days of treatment, which was statistically significant vs. placebo.
- AT-007 was safe and well-tolerated in children of all ages (2-17). Additionally, analysis of the 47 children in the ACTION-Galactosemia Kids study demonstrated a clear correlation between baseline galactitol level and baseline clinical, functional outcomes.
- Complete data will be presented at a future medical conference.
- Price Action: APLT shares are down 1.90% at $15.01 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General