Applied Therapeutics Stock Drops On Delayed NDA Submission For Its Lead Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 10:01am   Comments
  • Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) has reported initial biomarker data from the pediatric ACTION-Galactosemia Kids study and baseline analysis of the 47 children enrolled in the study.
  • Related Content: FDA Fast Track Review For AT-007 In Rare Metabolic Disorder.
  • Galactosemia is a condition in which the body cannot use (metabolize) the simple sugar galactose.
  • Pharmacokinetic analysis of AT-007 plasma drug levels at day 30 revealed that dosing could be further optimized by adjusting dose based on weight rather than age. 
  • The Company expects to present additional biomarker data at the optimized drug levels. Due to the changes, the Company now plans to submit a US marketing application in Q4 of 2021, against Q3 of 2021.
  • Biomarker results demonstrate a substantial reduction in plasma galactitol of approximately 35% after 30 days of treatment, which was statistically significant vs. placebo. 
  • AT-007 was safe and well-tolerated in children of all ages (2-17). Additionally, analysis of the 47 children in the ACTION-Galactosemia Kids study demonstrated a clear correlation between baseline galactitol level and baseline clinical, functional outcomes.
  • Complete data will be presented at a future medical conference.
  • Price Action: APLT shares are down 1.90% at $15.01 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

