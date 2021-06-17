 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied Therapeutics Stock Moves Higher On FDA Fast Track Review For AT-007 In Rare Metabolic Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Share:
Applied Therapeutics Stock Moves Higher On FDA Fast Track Review For AT-007 In Rare Metabolic Disorder
  • The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Applied Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: APLT) AT-007 to treat Galactosemia, a rare metabolic disease.
  • AT-007 is the Company's central nervous system-penetrant Aldose Reductase inhibitor in development for multiple rare metabolic disorders.
  • Clinical programs with Fast Track designation may benefit from early and frequent communication with the FDA throughout the regulatory review process.
  • Applied Therapeutics plans to submit a marketing application for Accelerated Approval in Q3 of 2021.
  • The FDA has previously granted Orphan Drug Designation and Pediatric Rare Disease status to AT-007 for Galactosemia.
  • Price Action: APLT shares are up 4.62% at $24 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APLT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs FDA Fast TrackBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com