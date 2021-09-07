 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Three Analysts Initiate Coverage On This Newly Listed Precision Oncology Firm
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 2:04pm   Comments
Share:
Three Analysts Initiate Coverage On This Newly Listed Precision Oncology Firm
  • Wedbush initiated coverage of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) with an Outperform rating and a $12 price target. 
  • Analyst Robert Driscoll believes Tango's unique synthetic lethality approach is differentiated. 
  • Furthermore, he expects Tango to leverage this comprehensive platform to drive the discovery and development of many programs that lead to significant value creation.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Tango Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $17 price target. 
  • Analyst Chris Shibutani believes Tango is "strongly positioned" as a precision oncology company. 
  • The Company's proprietary drug discovery platform utilizes a synthetic lethality-based approach that addresses the "vast, largely untapped realm" of cancers driven by tumor suppressor gene loss, Shibutani tells investors in a research note.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage of Tango Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $16 price target.
  • Tango started trading on NASDAQ a couple of weeks back. 
  • Its lead program TNG908 is a protein arginine methyl transferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitor that is synthetic lethal with MTAP deletion.
  • IND submission for human trials is expected in Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: TNGX shares are up 15.2% at $14.89 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for TNGX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021WedbushInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Sep 2021GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TNGX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TNGX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CXPBMO CapitalDowngrades19.3
BAUBSMaintains290.0
INETD SecuritiesUpgrades24.0
ADAPSVB LeerinkMaintains6.0
SJR.BCanaccord GenuityDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com