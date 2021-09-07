Three Analysts Initiate Coverage On This Newly Listed Precision Oncology Firm
- Wedbush initiated coverage of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) with an Outperform rating and a $12 price target.
- Analyst Robert Driscoll believes Tango's unique synthetic lethality approach is differentiated.
- Furthermore, he expects Tango to leverage this comprehensive platform to drive the discovery and development of many programs that lead to significant value creation.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Tango Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $17 price target.
- Analyst Chris Shibutani believes Tango is "strongly positioned" as a precision oncology company.
- The Company's proprietary drug discovery platform utilizes a synthetic lethality-based approach that addresses the "vast, largely untapped realm" of cancers driven by tumor suppressor gene loss, Shibutani tells investors in a research note.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage of Tango Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $16 price target.
- Tango started trading on NASDAQ a couple of weeks back.
- Its lead program TNG908 is a protein arginine methyl transferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitor that is synthetic lethal with MTAP deletion.
- IND submission for human trials is expected in Q4 of 2021.
- Price Action: TNGX shares are up 15.2% at $14.89 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for TNGX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Wedbush
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Sep 2021
|Guggenheim
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Sep 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
