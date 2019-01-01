Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tango Therapeutics
The latest price target for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNGX) was reported by SVB Leerink on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting TNGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 267.65% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNGX) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Tango Therapeutics initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tango Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tango Therapeutics was filed on September 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) is trading at is $6.80, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
