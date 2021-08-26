 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BeyondSpring Inks Plinabulin Agreement In Greater China
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:
BeyondSpring Inks Plinabulin Agreement In Greater China
  • BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd have entered into an exclusive commercialization and co-development agreement for plinabulin in Greater China.
  • In combination with G-CSF, Plinabulin is currently under FDA Priority Review and the China National Medical Products Administration for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).
  • Related Content: BeyondSpring Stock Is Up More than 300%: What You Need To Know?
  • BeyondSpring's 58%-owned subsidiary, Wanchunbulin, will grant Hengrui exclusive rights to commercialize, co-develop plinabulin in the Greater China markets and retain the manufacturing rights and book all plinabulin revenue in the Territory.
  • Hengrui will receive a pre-determined percentage of the net sales in each quarter. 
  • Wanchunbulin will receive up to RMB1.3 billion (around $200 million), including an upfront RMB200 million ($30 million).
  • Wanchunbulin will be responsible for 100% of the clinical and regulatory costs for the first two indications for plinabulin: prevention of CIN and 2nd/3rd line treatment of NSCLC (EGFR wild type).
  • Hengrui will fund 50% of the clinical development costs for additional indications for plinabulin in the Territory.
  • Hengrui will make an equity investment at RMB100 million ($15 million) into Wanchunbulin at a pre-money valuation of RMB3.6 billion ($560 million).
  • Price Action: BYSI shares are up 6.10% at $26.78 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYSI)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Early Approval For Ascendis' Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment, Redhill Biopharma Spikes On Positive COVID-19 Drug Data, RenovoRx IPO
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
84 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com