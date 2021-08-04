 Skip to main content

BeyondSpring Stock Is Up More than 300%: What You Need To Know?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 8:26am   Comments
  • BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) is trading over 300% up during premarket in reaction to topline data from DUBLIN-3 Phase 3 trial evaluating plinabulin in combination with docetaxel.
  • The trial includes patients 2nd/3rd Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR Wild Type.
  • The data showed that compared to docetaxel alone, the combination increased the overall survival (primary endpoint) and met key secondary endpoints, including significantly improving ORR, PFS, and 24- and 36-month OS rates.
  • Results also demonstrated a reduction in severe/life-threatening neutropenia events (5.3% combo therapy vs. 27.8% docetaxel alone).
  • 24 Month overall survival (OS) rate (22.1% vs. 12.5%). 36 Month OS rate (11.7% vs. 5.3%), and 48 Month OS rate (10.6% vs. 0%).
  • BeyondSpring’s management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. 
  • Price Action: BYSI shares are up 303.4% at $38.85 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

