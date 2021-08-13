fbpx

FDA Approves Vaccine Booster Dose Of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines For Small, Vulnerable Group

byVandana Singh
August 13, 2021 8:09 am
  • The FDA has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to immunocompromised individuals who have already received two mRNA shots, citing their need for extra protection from the infection.
  • The agency amended the emergency use authorizations for vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) – BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to allow an additional dose in certain individuals, specifically for recipients of solid organ transplants or those diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.
  • Regulators emphasized that the action does not apply to people who are not immunocompromised and that other fully vaccinated individuals do not need an additional dose right now.
  • Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock suggested the new authorization results from a “science-based, rigorous process.”
  • She also said, “after a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.”
  • The FDA added that immunocompromised individuals should also consider monoclonal antibody treatment options if they contract or become exposed to COVID-19, even though post-exposure prophylaxis is not a substitute for vaccination.
  • The CDC’s advisory panel on immunizations is set to convene Friday morning to discuss recommending the booster shot.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.17% at $47.32, MRNA stock is +1.83% at $398.57, BNTX stock is up 2.50% at $383.38 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

