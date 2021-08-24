Tonix Pharmaceuticals To Start Mid-Stage Long COVID Trial In Q4
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) received the official minutes from a Type B pre-Investigational New Drug Application (IND) meeting with the FDA.
- The meeting was related to TNX-102 SL1 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) as a potential treatment for Long COVID Syndrome (Long COVID), which is now known officially as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC2).
- Tonix plans to submit the IND in Q4 of 2021 to support a Phase 2 study in a subset of Long COVID patients whose symptoms overlap with fibromyalgia.
- Price Action: TNXP shares are up 16.1% at $0.80 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
