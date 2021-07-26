 Skip to main content

IDMC Recommends Tonix Pharma To Stop Enrollment In Fibromyalgia Trial; Shares Drop

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 6:37am   Comments
IDMC Recommends Tonix Pharma To Stop Enrollment In Fibromyalgia Trial; Shares Drop
  • Following an unblinded, pre-planned interim analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) will stop enrollment in the Phase 3 RALLY study of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg for fibromyalgia.
  • The IDMC recommended stopping the trial for futility as TNX-102 SL is unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall change from baseline in pain (primary endpoint) compared to placebo.
  • Tonix remains blinded to the detailed interim analysis results and only received the recommendation.
  • Preliminary blinded safety data did not reveal any new safety signals, and the decision to discontinue enrollment is not related to safety.
  • The company intends to continue studying those enrolled participants until completion and then proceed with a full analysis of the unblinded data.
  • Topline results are expected in Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: TNXP shares are down 34.2% at $0.65 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

