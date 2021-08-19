Compugen's Out-Licensed Lung Cancer Candidate Enters Human Trial
- AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) bispecific antibody derived from Compugen Ltd's (NASDAQ: CGEN) COM902 will advance into clinical development.
- AstraZeneca plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 study evaluating AZD2936, a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
- COM902 was licensed to AstraZeneca in 2018 exclusively to develop bispecific and multi-specific antibody products, with AstraZeneca responsible for all research, development, and commercial activities.
- Compugen retains all other rights to the program, except those licensed to AstraZeneca.
- Price Action: CGEN shares are down 1.51% at $5.89, and AZN stock is up 0.42% at $59.69 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General