Compugen's Out-Licensed Lung Cancer Candidate Enters Human Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Compugen's Out-Licensed Lung Cancer Candidate Enters Human Trial
  • AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) bispecific antibody derived from Compugen Ltd's (NASDAQ: CGEN) COM902 will advance into clinical development
  • AstraZeneca plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 study evaluating AZD2936, a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
  • COM902 was licensed to AstraZeneca in 2018 exclusively to develop bispecific and multi-specific antibody products, with AstraZeneca responsible for all research, development, and commercial activities. 
  • Compugen retains all other rights to the program, except those licensed to AstraZeneca.
  • Price Action: CGEN shares are down 1.51% at $5.89, and AZN stock is up 0.42% at $59.69 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

