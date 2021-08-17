Wall Street Journal Creates A Pitch In Favor Of Royalty Pharma
- Drug development, both a lucrative and a risky segment. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) offers a middle ground for its investors.
- The Company was founded in 1996 and went public in June last year.
- It helps fund expensive clinical trials for a promising new drug in a typical transaction.
- In return, drug-making companies pay a predetermined portion of that drug’s revenue after commercialization.
- The Company owns rights to drugs sold by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX).
- While the most significant drug companies typically narrow their focus by therapeutic category, Royalty can generate revenue from oncology, rare diseases, HIV, and diabetes.
- That isn’t to say Royalty shares are immune from the challenges of the drug industry, writes Wall Street Journal.
- Any changes to tax policy or drug-pricing regulations could impact Royalty Pharma shares.
- The stock trades at about 15 times last year’s cash flow. So far this year, cash flow is up 25% from 1H of 2020.
- Expectations of solid performance in the years ahead could be a reality.
- Price Action: RPRX shares are up 1.75% at $38.92 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
