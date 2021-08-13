 Skip to main content

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Antibodies Against Variants For 6 Months
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 8:12am   Comments
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced the publication of a new study showing that its COVID-19 vaccine led to durable antibody levels against variants of concern.
  • According to the report published in the journal Science, most individuals retained binding and neutralizing antibodies against variants for six months following the second dose.
  • Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, and Iota were some of the variants studied by the researchers.
  • A waning antibody effect against SARS-CoV-2 spike variants was seen in the oldest subjects at Day 209.
  • Though the differences were small, many in the oldest age group maintained neutralizing activity against variants even after six months.
  • “We expect that these data and the growing body of real-world evidence will help inform health regulators’ approaches to how and when to administer additional boosting doses,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.
  • The data support the durable efficacy of 93% seen through six months.
  • On Thursday, the FDA approved the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) for immunocompromised individuals.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 1.93% at $398.99 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

