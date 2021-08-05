 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna COVID-19 Shot Is 93% Effective After Six Months Of Second Dose
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
Share:
Moderna COVID-19 Shot Is 93% Effective After Six Months Of Second Dose
  • Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine continues to be 93% effective six months after the second dose, the Company reported in its Q2 earnings release.
  • The number shows that efficacy "remains durable" through that time and hardly wanes from the 94.5% efficacy Moderna reported last November. 
  • By comparison, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) said their vaccine efficacy declined to around 84% after six months.
  • "We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat, so we must remain vigilant," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.
  • Moderna said that candidates who received a booster shot during a phase 2 trial produced "robust antibody responses" against the Delta and Gamma variants.
  • "Given this intersection, we believe dose 3 booster will likely be necessary before the winter season," Moderna wrote, per CNBC.
  • Bancel said that the Company is working to create "a single dose annual booster" that protects adults against the virus, the flu, and the respiratory syncytial virus.
  • Related: Moderna Sold Less Than Expected mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs In Q2; Sees $20B In FY21 Product Sales.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 1.34% at $413.67 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Image by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA + BNTX)

Delta, Lambda COVID Variants Still Weighing On Market Despite Positive Earnings Reports
Price Over Earnings Overview: BioNTech
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Readout, Moderna Slips Despite Q2 Beat, Bayer To Buy Vividion For Up To $2B, GlycoMimetics Gets New CEO
Moderna Sold Less Than Expected mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs In Q2; Sees $20B In FY21 Product Sales
Recap: Moderna Q2 Earnings
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com