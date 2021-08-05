Moderna COVID-19 Shot Is 93% Effective After Six Months Of Second Dose
- Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine continues to be 93% effective six months after the second dose, the Company reported in its Q2 earnings release.
- The number shows that efficacy "remains durable" through that time and hardly wanes from the 94.5% efficacy Moderna reported last November.
- By comparison, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) said their vaccine efficacy declined to around 84% after six months.
- "We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat, so we must remain vigilant," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.
- Moderna said that candidates who received a booster shot during a phase 2 trial produced "robust antibody responses" against the Delta and Gamma variants.
- "Given this intersection, we believe dose 3 booster will likely be necessary before the winter season," Moderna wrote, per CNBC.
- Bancel said that the Company is working to create "a single dose annual booster" that protects adults against the virus, the flu, and the respiratory syncytial virus.
