AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu Shows Improved PFS Over Roche's Kadcyla In Breast Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
  • AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (OTC: DSKYFhave announced high-level results from the head-to-head DESTINY-Breast03 Phase 3 trial of Enhertu.
  • The trial reached its primary endpoint in a study including HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients who had previously been treated with one prior line of HER2-based therapy.
  • Enhertu demonstrated superiority in progression-free survival (PFS) over Roche Holdings AG’s (OTC: RHHBY) Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine) and chemo. 
  • Complete data aren’t available yet, but Daiichi Sankyo noted the trial had been recommended for unblinding by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) after reaching this interim analysis.
  • The companies also said that while overall survival data showed a “strong trend” toward improvement over the control, the OS data haven’t matured enough to conclude anything.
  • Price Action: DSKYF shares are down 2.65% at $17.61, while AZN stock is up 0.43% at $56.60 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

