CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC
- Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday.
- According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine.
- DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our pharmacies and clinics."
- He added that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still offered at almost 1,000 of its MinuteClinic locations in 25 states and Washington, D.C.
- The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was touted as a potential game-changer when it was initially authorized, being a single-dose shot, and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures.
- But the vaccine has been beset by production issues and concerns about its effectiveness against the delta variant.
- Price Action: CVS shares are down 2.4% at $79.63 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga