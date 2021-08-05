 Skip to main content

CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
  • Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday.
  • According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine.
  • DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our pharmacies and clinics."
  • He added that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still offered at almost 1,000 of its MinuteClinic locations in 25 states and Washington, D.C. 
  • The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was touted as a potential game-changer when it was initially authorized, being a single-dose shot, and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures.
  • But the vaccine has been beset by production issues and concerns about its effectiveness against the delta variant. 
  • Price Action: CVS shares are down 2.4% at $79.63 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

