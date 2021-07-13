 Skip to main content

After FDA Warning, EMA Reviewing J&J COVID-19 Jab For Rare Nerve Disorder: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
  • On Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was analyzing data on rare cases of a nerve disorder reported among recipients of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 shot, Reuters reported.
  • The FDA issued a warning that there are data "connecting the shot to an increased risk" of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition where the body's immune system attacks its nerves.
  • The EMA's safety committee (PRAC) is analyzing data provided by the company on cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) reported following vaccination," the European medicines regulator said in a statement to Reuters. "PRAC has requested (Johnson & Johnson) to provide further detailed data."
  • Britain's drug regulator said separately on Tuesday that it was also reviewing cases of GBS in vaccinated people but noted that so far, "our review has not established that these vaccines increase the risk of GBS." AstraZeneca's vaccine is widely used in Britain, though J&J's shot has yet to be deployed.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.57% at $168.51 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

