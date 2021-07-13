FDA Adds Rare Nerve Condition As Second Warning To Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine
- Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine has been linked to a second rare but severe side effect.
- The FDA issued a warning that there are data "connecting the shot to an increased risk" of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition where the body's immune system attacks its nerves.
- In April, the FDA and CDC paused the rollout of the vaccine after data linked it to a rare blood clotting disorder. The agencies lifted the hold ten days later, arguing that the benefits still outweighed the risks.
- "Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination," the updated label reads.
- The FDA said that there were 100 preliminary reports of the syndrome out of the 12.5 million people who received the vaccine.
- However, no such relationship was seen between the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) – BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccines and the autoimmune condition.
- Of those 100 cases, 95 were serious and required hospitalization, and that there was one reported death.
- The agency noted that most people with Guillain-Barré syndrome recover and said there was insufficient data to establish a causal relationship.
- Recently, the FDA added a warning to patient and provider fact sheets for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to indicate a rare risk of heart inflammation.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.93% at $167.91 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
