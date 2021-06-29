EC Selects Antibody Therapies, Arthritis Drug As Preferred COVID-19 Meds: Reuters
- The European Commission (EC) picked four antibody treatments and a repurposed Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) rheumatoid arthritis drug for an initial portfolio of preferred medications to treat COVID-19, reports Reuters.
- The selection of drugs is part of the E.U. Strategy on COVID-19 therapeutics, launched in May.
- Top picks include Eli Lilly - Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) Olumiant for hospitalized COVID-19 patients on oxygen, as well as new antibody drugs for early-stage disease from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), Eli Lilly, Celltrion, and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) - Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR).
- The Commission reiterated it would draw up a portfolio of at least ten potential COVID-19 therapeutics.
