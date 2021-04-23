 Skip to main content

JNJ's COVID-19 Vaccine Halt Due To Blood-Clot Concerns To Be Scrutinized Today: WSJ

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 10:17am   Comments
  • The U.S. is expected to announce its decision on Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) single-shot COVID-19 vaccine on whether it should be back in circulation probably with some restrictions, by today, reports Wall Street Journal.
  • J&J vaccine injections were put on hold after reports of rare blood-clot cases, including one fatality.
  • The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee concluded that the JNJ jab has possible links to rare blood clot incidents but reiterated that its benefits still outweighed the risk. The agency did recommend the shot with an added warning.
  • Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, has predicted the U.S. pause would end as soon as Friday, perhaps with new restrictions or warnings.
  • The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to advise the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to either continue or lift the pause after a meeting Friday.
  • A recommendation to lift the pause and agreement by the FDA and CDC could put the vaccine back in circulation as early as this weekend, probably accompanied by restrictions limiting the vaccine’s use to older adults.
  • The ACIP meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Eastern time, with a potential vote by 5 p.m.
  • It will be the ACIP’s second emergency meeting in 10 days to discuss the J&J vaccine. The committee met April 14, one day after the use of J&J’s vaccine was paused.
  • Production of J&J’s vaccine at Emergent BioSolutions Inc’s (NYSE: EBS) plant was recently stopped after an FDA inspection, which identified unsanitary conditions and other problems, that must be addressed.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.2% at $164.95 in market trading hours on the last check Friday.

