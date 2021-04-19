JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine Could Return This Week With Warning, Says Anthony Fauci
- The U.S. is likely to resume Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in the coming week, possibly with restrictions or broader warnings, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.
- The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had asked the states to halt J&J’s single-dose shot temporarily.
- The recommendation came in after six cases of rare brain blood clots were reported out of roughly 7 million people who received the vaccine in the country.
- According to CNBC, Fauci said he anticipates a decision on the J&J vaccine as soon as Friday when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel meets to discuss resumption.
- “My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form,” Fauci said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen. I do think that there will likely be some sort of warning or restriction or risk assessment.”
- Roughly 5% of the vaccine supply in the U.S. is sidelined due to the pause on the J&J shot.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.16% at $162.50 in premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs CNBCBiotech Government News Health Care FDA General