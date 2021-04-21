 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA's Inspection Of Emergent's COVID-19 Vaccine Baltimore Plant Outlines Concerns About Sanitary Conditions, Employee Training

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
FDA's Inspection Of Emergent's COVID-19 Vaccine Baltimore Plant Outlines Concerns About Sanitary Conditions, Employee Training
  • The FDA concluded its inspection of Emergent BioSolutions Inc’s (NYSE: EBS) troubled vaccine manufacturing plant in Baltimore after it stopped production on Monday.
  • The agency released a couple of blistering observations on the cross-contamination, sanitary issues, and lack of staff training that caused ingredient mix-ups at the facility.
  • The first of nine observations in Form 483 suggested that Emergent failed a thorough investigation of the vaccine drug substance mix-up that caused the firm to dump 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine.
  • “There is no assurance that other batches have not been subject to cross-contamination,” the FDA writes.
  • The agency observed that the facility is filthy, with chipping paint on the walls and floors. FDA notes that waste generated during the manufacture of vaccine drug substances is not decontaminated before being transported through the warehouse and adjacent areas.
  • Employees in one of the manufacturing areas were “observed throwing unsealed bags of special medical waste into the service elevator accessing the warehouse corridor,” the 483 notes.
  • It was also observed that employees dragged unsealed bags of medical waste from one manufacturing area across the floor to the warehouse and removed protective garments onto the warehouse floor where raw materials were being readied for manufacture.
  • The company did not correctly handle and store viral bulk drug substances to prevent cross-contamination and did not have proper procedures for decontaminating waste.
  • Untrained employees are documented in the seventh observation.
  • The last two observations dealt with inadequate size and cleaning of utensils and equipment.
  • Price Action: EBS shares are down 0.72% at $65.15 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBS + JNJ)

House Democrats Investigating Emergent BioSolutions' Vaccine Contracts, Call On Execs To Testify
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Supply Variant-Specific Vaccine To Israel, Roche's Diagnostics Business Comes to Rescue
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Verizon Earnings
Johnson & Johnson Set To Resume COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout In Europe — With A Warning On The Label
The SPY, QQQ And DIA All Plunged Today. Here's Why.
What's Going On With NKE Stock And JNJ Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com