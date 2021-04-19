 Skip to main content

Tonix Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher On Expanding COVID-19 Candidate Portfolio With Sangivamycin Licensing Pact

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 7:52am   Comments
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) and privately-held OyaGen Inc have entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement for TNX-3500 (sangivamycin, formerly OYA1) for the treatment of COVID-19 and potentially other viral disorders.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Tonix will conduct further studies to test the safety and efficacy of TNX-3500 in treating COVID-19.
  • The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
  • TNX-3500 (sangivamycin) has demonstrated broad-spectrum antiviral activity in laboratory-based assays against the coronaviruses SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV. Sangivamycin also demonstrated that it acts as a dual target-specific antiviral against filoviruses such as the Ebola virus in cell culture infectivity studies.
  • Tonix is also developing a COVID-19 vaccine, TNX-1800, which is currently in preclinical studies.
  • Last month, the company reported interim data demonstrating that all eight of the TNX-1800 vaccinated animals made anti-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies against none in the control arm and placebo group after a single dose.
  • The human study will start in the second half of this year.
  • Also, Tonix announced its plans to develop a diagnostic skin test, TNX-2100, to measure the delayed-type hypersensitivity reaction to SARS-CoV-2.
  • Price Action: TNXP shares are up 9.2% at $1.07 in the premarket trading session on the last check Monday.

