 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tonix Pharma's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Encouraging Efficacy In Animal Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 9:35am   Comments
Share:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) jumps in premarket trading after announcing positive preliminary results following vaccination of non-human primates with TNX-1800, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

  • TNX-1800 is a modified horsepox virus encoding CoV-2 spike protein.
  • Immunogenicity and protective efficacy of single-dose TNX-1800 were assessed at two dose levels (n=4 per group).
  • On Day 41, after the vaccination, animals were challenged with live SARS-CoV-2. Protection was assessed at day 47, six days after the challenge.
  • All eight animals vaccinated with TNX-1800 had undetectable SARS-CoV-2 in their upper and lower airways six days after challenge with SARS-CoV-2.
  • Last year, the company reported that the vaccination was associated with neutralizing antibodies.
  • All eight of the animals vaccinated manifested a skin reaction to the vaccination, a validated biomarker of functional T cell immunity.
  • The current data shows that on day 14, after a single vaccination, all eight of the TNX-1800 vaccinated animals made anti-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies against none in the control arm (TNX-801, horsepox virus, live vaccine) and placebo group.
  • The level of neutralizing anti-CoV-2 antibody production was similar between the low and high doses TNX-1800 groups.
  • TNX-1800 and TNX-801 were well tolerated at both doses.
  • These results support the expectation that TNX-1800 at the low dose of 1 x 106 PFU is an appropriate dose for a one-shot vaccine in humans and indicate that 100 doses per vial are the target format for commercialization.
  • Phase 1 human study is expected to start in the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: TNXP shares were trading at 8.7% higher at $1.38 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TNXP)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Gets Label Expansion In Europe, Pfizer To Sell Chinese Biologics Unit, Celcuity Spikes
30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Delic is Bringing Psychedelics to the Mainstream
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Why Tonix Pharma Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com