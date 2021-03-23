 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer Plans To Develop New mRNA-Based Vaccines By Itself, Says CEO: WSJ

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 11:51am   Comments
Share:

Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) chief executive Albert Bourla said that the company now aims to expand its vaccine business by developing new shots using the mRNA technology to target other viruses and pathogens beyond the coronavirus, reports the Wall Street Journal.

  • The mRNA technology was used in working on the COVID-19 vaccine with its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX).
  • Mr. Bourla declined to say which viruses Pfizer is pursuing and to comment on future vaccine sales.
  • Pfizer’s vaccine business already includes pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, which had almost $6 billion in sales last year. A next-generation pneumonia shot is under review by regulators, with a decision expected this summer.
  • According to the latest fourth-quarter earnings, revenue from the BNT162b2 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 will total around $15 billion in 2021.
  • More vaccines could reduce Pfizer’s dependence for growth on its cancer drugs, which now make up about 25% of sales and 33% of its overall product pipeline.
  • An expanded vaccine business unit could also help Pfizer compete with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY). 
  • When the flu-shot partnership with BioNTech ends in July, Pfizer will take over R&D and manufacturing and continue to have rights to commercialize the vaccine.
  • Until the contract ends, Pfizer also has the right of first negotiation for BioNTech’s platform for vaccines against cytomegalovirus and respiratory syncytial virus.
  • Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. forecast more than $10 billion in sales for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot next year and $2.4 billion in 2025.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are trading 1.3% lower at $35.54 in market hours on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

NIAID Concerned AstraZeneca May Have Given Outdated Info From COVID-19 Vaccine US Trial
Pfizer/Eli Lilly's Tanezumab Safety Profile Fails To Impress FDA Even After 15 Years Of Development Across 41 Trials
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot Shows 79% Efficacy In US Trials
FDA Decisions For Pfizer, Eli Lilly And Bluebird Bio, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Plus New Data And Earnings
What Scott Gottlieb Thinks About The Heated Exchange Between Anthony Fauci And Rand Paul
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine mRNABiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com