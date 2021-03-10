 Skip to main content

Pfizer To Make COVID-19 Jab In India On Faster Clearance Assurance, Export Freedom: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has told the Indian government it wants to produce its COVID-19 vaccine locally if assured of faster regulatory clearance and freedom on pricing and exports, reports Reuters.

  • Last month, the company pulled out its marketing application seeking emergency approval for its COVID-19 shot in India after failing to adhere to the drug regulator’s request for a small local study.
  • Pfizer was the first company to apply for emergency use authorization in India, proposing to import doses from its U.S. and European facilities instead of producing locally.
  • “U.S. companies want to produce vaccines in India under joint ventures,” said one of the sources, citing Pfizer and fellow U.S. drug maker Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
  • Another source confirmed Pfizer was interested in manufacturing in India, but Reuters could not find a second confirmation on Moderna.
  • The Serum Institute of India is the world’s largest vaccine maker and is already bulk-manufacturing the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine and plans to start producing the Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) shot from next month.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.7% at $34.69, and BNTX shares gained 2.74% at $99.12 in market trading on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine IndiaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

