Europe Calls On Pfizer/BioNtech For 200M More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 6:20am   Comments
  • The European Commission has announced an agreement with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) for 200 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in addition to the 300 million doses committed to the EU through this year. 
  • The EC has the option to request a supply of an additional 100 million doses.
  • Additional 200 million doses are to be delivered in 2021, with around 75 million to be supplied in the second quarter.
  • Earlier this month, the U.K. launched a study to test whether alternating the AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in a two-shot schedule is safe and effective in fighting the infection.
  • Both the companies also withdrew their application for the emergency-use nod of its COVID-19 vaccine in India after failing to meet the drug regulator’s demand for local safety and immunogenicity trial.
  • BioNTech started production at a new COVID-19 vaccine factory in Marburg, Germany, with an annual production capacity of up to 750 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, once fully operational.
  • Price Action: PFE is up 0.03% at $34.7, and BNTX is up 0.5% at $115 in premarket hours on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine European CommissionBiotech News Health Care FDA General

