Europe Calls On Pfizer/BioNtech For 200M More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
- The European Commission has announced an agreement with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) for 200 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in addition to the 300 million doses committed to the EU through this year.
- The EC has the option to request a supply of an additional 100 million doses.
- Additional 200 million doses are to be delivered in 2021, with around 75 million to be supplied in the second quarter.
- Earlier this month, the U.K. launched a study to test whether alternating the AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in a two-shot schedule is safe and effective in fighting the infection.
- Both the companies also withdrew their application for the emergency-use nod of its COVID-19 vaccine in India after failing to meet the drug regulator’s demand for local safety and immunogenicity trial.
- BioNTech started production at a new COVID-19 vaccine factory in Marburg, Germany, with an annual production capacity of up to 750 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, once fully operational.
- Price Action: PFE is up 0.03% at $34.7, and BNTX is up 0.5% at $115 in premarket hours on the last check Wednesday.
