Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump Touts Regeneron Antibody Cocktail As 'Cure,' Says 'I Felt Good Immediately'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2020 9:42pm   Comments
Share:
Trump Touts Regeneron Antibody Cocktail As 'Cure,' Says 'I Felt Good Immediately'

President Donald Trump touted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ: REGN) antibody cocktail as a "cure" for COVID-19 in a video shared after his return to the Oval Office on Wednesday.

What Happened: “I wasn't feeling so hot, and within a very short period of time they gave me Regeneron,” said Trump.

The president claimed the effects of the drug mix were "unbelievable," and he believed it was key to his recovery from the deadly virus. 

"I felt good immediately, I felt as good three days ago as I do now.”

The president also brought up rival drugmaker Eli Lilly And Co’s (NYSE: LLY) monoclonal antibody therapy, saying his administration was looking to roll them out with an emergency approval. "I've authorized it.”

Trump touted these drugs as a cure and revealed that the United States has “hundreds of thousands of doses that are just about ready.”

The President said that it was his suggestion that he be administered the Regeneron antibody cocktail.

Why It Matters: Trump announced that he was working to provide the antibody drugs for free. “If you're in a hospital and you're feeling really bad, we're going to work it so you can get them and can get them free.” 

On Wednesday, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates said regulatory approval for antibody drugs could sharply reduce deaths from COVID-19.

Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer said Monday that Trump was not the first person to take the drug and it is available to others on a compassionate use basis.

The president also touched on the subject of vaccines and mentioned Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and said “We’re gonna have a great vaccine very very shortly.”

Trump admitted that vaccines may only be available after the November election.

Price Action: Regeneron shares traded nearly 3.5% higher at $612.63 in the after-hour session on Wednesday and closed almost 1.7% higher.

Photo courtesy: The White House via Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REGN)

Regeneron Requests Emergency Use Authorization, Analysts See Coronavirus Antibodies As Earnings Driver In 2021
Cramer Doesn't Like Buying Regeneron's Stock Just Because Of Trump Treatment
Looking Into Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed
38 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Bill Gates Says Regulatory Approval For Antibody Drugs Could Sharply Reduce COVID-19 Mortality
After "Reopening" Stocks Rallied Yesterday, Travel And Retail Sectors Could Be Back In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Antibodies Bill Gates CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Politics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com