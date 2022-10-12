ñol

'Buy My Perfume So I Can Buy Twitter': Elon Musk Pleads To His Millions Of Followers

by Aaron Bry, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 7:49 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products.
  • Can Elon Musk sell enough perfume to help him buy Twitter?
Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, launched a Burnt Hair perfume product and reportedly sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day.

The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products: past endeavors included Tesla shorts and a Tesla-logo-inspired tequila bottle. 

Read Also: Elon Musk Has An Idea For A New Cologne, But You May Want To Think Twice Before Using It

Musk tweeted to his 108 million followers — which he could argue that many are bots — saying, “Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter.”

Now, let’s be clear, Musk is most likely posting this tongue-in-cheek, knowing there’s no way he can really sell $44 billion worth of perfume. But, it is a good way to market the product. 

Musk followed up on the Twitter thread by saying, “It’s actually going to be a sick product” — we're assuming it's not a product that is sick in some way.

No matter how many bottles Musk sells of his new perfume, the reality is that he will most likely have to sell Tesla shares in order to pay for the Twitter Inc TWTR deal.

See Also: Elon Musk Turns 'Perfume Salesman,' Says Will Take Dogecoin For Upcoming 'Omnigender' Burnt Hair Fragrance



 

